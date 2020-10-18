Nwam LLC Buys 127 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $204.45. 9,663,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,604. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.