Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

WM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,601. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.