Nwam LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,239,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.