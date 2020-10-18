Nwam LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.99. 1,669,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

