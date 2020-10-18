Nwam LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,366,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,736. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.