Nwam LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 252,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

