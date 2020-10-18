Nwam LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.62. 393,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,180. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

