Nwam LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 920,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

