Nwam LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after purchasing an additional 407,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.93. 770,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,678. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 918.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

