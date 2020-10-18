Nwam LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. 1,239,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

