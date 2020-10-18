Nwam LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,780,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,388,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

