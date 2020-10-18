Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,424,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,985. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

