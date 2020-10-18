Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after buying an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 2,925,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,458. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

