Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,915. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

