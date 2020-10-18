Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,915. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit