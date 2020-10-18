Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,802,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.