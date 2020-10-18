Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

