Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,790,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,495,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.