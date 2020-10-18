Nwam LLC Sells 10,154 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,982. The company has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

