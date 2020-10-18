Nwam LLC Sells 160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.46. 6,065,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,184,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

