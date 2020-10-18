Nwam LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,276,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.