Nwam LLC Sells 919 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

PG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. 6,807,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

