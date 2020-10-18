Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

