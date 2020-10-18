OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

OCFC stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $910.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

