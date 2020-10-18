OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

OCFC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $910.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

