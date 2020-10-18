Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 4,263,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,141,787. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

