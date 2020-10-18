OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

