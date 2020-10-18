Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

