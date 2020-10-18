Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 105,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

