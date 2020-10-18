Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ONTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 5,169,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248,434. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

