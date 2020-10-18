Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

Organogenesis stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

