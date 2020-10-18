Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

ORGO stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.30. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

