Organogenesis’ (ORGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.30. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

