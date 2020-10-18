Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Comments


