Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTK. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.