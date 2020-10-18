Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 9,663,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

