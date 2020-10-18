Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 2nd

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.6%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

