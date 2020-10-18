Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 112.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3,427.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 644,896 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,897,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 194.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 425,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.