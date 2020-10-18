People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 2,858,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,502. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

