Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $184.91. 252,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

