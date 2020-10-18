Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,611,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,687,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.