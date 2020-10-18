Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.13.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of $430.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1361868 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

