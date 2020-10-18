Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 40,790,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,495,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

