Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.83. 19,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

