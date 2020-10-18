PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 207.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9,127.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 415,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 410,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

