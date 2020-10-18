President Energy’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. President Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

Get President Energy alerts:

LON PPC opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday. President Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.60 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.65.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.