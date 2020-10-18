PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Wedbush upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

