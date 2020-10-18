Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at B. Riley Securities

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 123.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

