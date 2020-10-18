QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.