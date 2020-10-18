Raymond James Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$44.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$43.29 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$62.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.6917195 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.