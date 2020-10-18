Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

